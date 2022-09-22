Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,595,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

