Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Position Boosted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

FNDA opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.