Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.72 and last traded at $38.65. Approximately 450,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,585,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,353,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,183,000 after acquiring an additional 958,196 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

