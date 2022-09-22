SaylorMoon Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMOON)

SaylorMoon (SMOON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, SaylorMoon has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. SaylorMoon has a total market cap of $202,604.00 and $13,317.00 worth of SaylorMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaylorMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaylorMoon Coin Profile

SaylorMoon’s genesis date was May 11th, 2021. SaylorMoon’s total supply is 791,206,828,646,380 coins. SaylorMoon’s official website is saylormoon.army. SaylorMoon’s official Twitter account is @SaylorMoonArmy.

Buying and Selling SaylorMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “SaylorMoon is building the core blockchain platform and planning to introduce to the world a platform that supports augmented, virtually extended and mixed reality applications based on the foundation technology that is absolutely necessary in the new metaverse world.”

