Sashimi (SASHIMI) Trading Up 149.2% Over Last Week

Sashimi (SASHIMI) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Sashimi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $455,479.00 worth of Sashimi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sashimi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sashimi has traded 149.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sashimi Coin Profile

Sashimi’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Sashimi’s total supply is 227,712,831 coins. Sashimi’s official Twitter account is @SASHIMISASHIMI5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sashimi is sashimi.cool.

Sashimi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sashimi is designed to be a Fair Version of Sushi, with No Team Shares, No Pre-mine & a Cross-Chain Swap Ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sashimi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sashimi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sashimi using one of the exchanges listed above.

