Sangoma Technologies’ (STC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.25.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$8.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.01. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$8.81 and a 12-month high of C$29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.