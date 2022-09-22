Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by Moffett Nathanson

Equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 219.49% from the company’s previous close.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $76,836.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

