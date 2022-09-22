Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.71.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $150.23. The company had a trading volume of 343,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,641. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.01. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $147.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,007,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,007,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 45.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,253,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $206,820,000 after buying an additional 389,554 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,485,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

