Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,946 shares of company stock worth $11,992,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $149.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,641. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.