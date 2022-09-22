SafeBlast Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $825,463.01 and $102,008.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,461.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00258992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00010126 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.