Ryerson Holding Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of RYI stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 95.50% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ryerson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,863,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.53%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

