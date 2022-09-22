Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.53

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.53 and last traded at $64.63, with a volume of 8895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

