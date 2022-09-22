Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 432,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

Institutional Trading of Ruth’s Hospitality Group

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

