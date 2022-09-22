Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Trading 1.5% Higher

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 296.50 ($3.58). 688,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,243,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.53).

Ruffer Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.15.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

