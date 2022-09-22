Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE HUN opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.