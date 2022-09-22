Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00013905 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and $2.43 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,601,448 coins. The official website for Router Protocol is www.routerprotocol.com. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens.”

