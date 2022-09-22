Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 7,393 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 8.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Deere & Company worth $369,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

DE traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.39. 47,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.95. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

