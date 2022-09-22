Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 2.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.46% of Liberty Broadband worth $87,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.52. 53,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,221. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.82 and a 12-month high of $179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

