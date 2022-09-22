Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 376.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 37.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,217,283 shares of company stock worth $156,143,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rollins Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

ROL stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

