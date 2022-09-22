Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.98. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

