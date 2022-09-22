Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Raised by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.41. 248,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

