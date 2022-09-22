RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. RGC Resources has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

