Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Shares Down 4.2%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.66. 6,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rexel from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

