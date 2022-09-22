Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down to $17.46

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $17.03. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 1,683 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 823.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 558.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,940 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 212,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

