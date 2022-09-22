Retirement Planning Group Takes $215,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.43. 13,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,191. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

