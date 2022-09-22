Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Repligen in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.36 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $206.49 on Thursday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.44.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after buying an additional 1,755,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,937,000 after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Repligen by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after buying an additional 1,018,034 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

