Rentberry Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $63,493.11 and approximately $714.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,436.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011206 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005424 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

