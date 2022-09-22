Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Rent-A-Center has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

RCII opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

