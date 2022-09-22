Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Renovacor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Renovacor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Renovacor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:RCOR opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Renovacor has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renovacor stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Renovacor, Inc. ( NYSE:RCOR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Renovacor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

