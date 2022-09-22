Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Trading Up 1.6%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

