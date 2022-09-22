Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.70

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 3575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.00.

Relx Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Relx by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

