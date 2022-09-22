RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Up 1.2%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.30. 7,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KUT. Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on RediShred Capital in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark reduced their price target on RediShred Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

RediShred Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$78.44 million and a PE ratio of 19.55.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital ( CVE:KUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

