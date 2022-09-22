Realty Income (NYSE:O) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.24

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.24 and last traded at $62.53, with a volume of 16301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

