Realfinance Network (REFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $22,989.00

Realfinance Network (REFI) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Realfinance Network has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Realfinance Network coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Realfinance Network has a total market cap of $162,700.00 and $22,989.00 worth of Realfinance Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Realfinance Network

Realfinance Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Realfinance Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Realfinance Network is exchange.realfinance.network/#/swap. Realfinance Network’s official Twitter account is @refi_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Realfinance Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refi is an investment network platform and financial services. Refi swap is a protocol that allows buyers and sellers to exchange their Bep20 tokens, Refi Tokens are a means of payment in this protocol later.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realfinance Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realfinance Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realfinance Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

