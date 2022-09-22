RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $215.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day moving average of $213.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.