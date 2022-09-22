RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $223.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average of $219.20. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

