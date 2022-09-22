RB Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises approximately 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 656,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 63,334 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,962.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE ADX opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

