RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.05 and a 200-day moving average of $429.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

