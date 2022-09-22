Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 520 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $126.08. 106,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

