Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,206 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.32. 145,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

