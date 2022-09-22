Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,587,610. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

