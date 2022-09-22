Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,270. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

