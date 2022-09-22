Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.17 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $150.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,641. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a PE ratio of 278.20, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.01.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.