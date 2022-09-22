Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $10.01 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.01. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

