Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 25,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,018,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.90.

TMO stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $521.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

