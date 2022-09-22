Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned about 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.19. 29,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,833. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

