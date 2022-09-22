Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830,466. The company has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.