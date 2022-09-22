Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 3,282 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $123.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,863. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

