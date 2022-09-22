Raymond James Trust CO. of NH Sells 838 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.8% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

