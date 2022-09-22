Radix (XRD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $735.44 Million

Radix (XRD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $735.44 million and $331,802.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radix has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010892 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Radix

Radix launched on November 17th, 2020. Radix’s total supply is 12,389,531,386 coins and its circulating supply is 9,989,531,386 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/Radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.